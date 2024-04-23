Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$126.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s current price.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$104.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$98.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.39. The firm has a market cap of C$112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$69.83 and a 12 month high of C$112.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.6092114 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 414 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$105.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,760.71. In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$105.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,760.71. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 1,228 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.60, for a total value of C$106,344.80. Insiders sold 332,363 shares of company stock worth $32,567,851 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.