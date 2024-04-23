CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 12-Month High at $383.37

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $383.37 and last traded at $383.32, with a volume of 15955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $376.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on CACI shares. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.27.

The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.77 and its 200 day moving average is $343.90.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

