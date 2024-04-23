Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,360,882 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 2.12% of Broadway Financial worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadway Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BYFC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.59. Broadway Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.64.

Broadway Financial Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

