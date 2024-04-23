Bankers (BNKR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.67 on May 31st

Bankers (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Bankers’s previous dividend of $0.66. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bankers Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BNKR stock opened at GBX 112.07 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,229.26 and a beta of 0.62. Bankers has a 52 week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 113 ($1.40). The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.39.

Insider Transactions at Bankers

In other Bankers news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller bought 10,000 shares of Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($13,833.99). Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bankers

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

