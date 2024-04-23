1,012 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 224.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $289.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.22, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

