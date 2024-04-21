Carmel Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 701.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

GDOT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 596,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,724. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $361.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,537.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

