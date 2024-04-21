Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 456.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Lands’ End worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 463,900.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Shares of LE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. 120,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,904. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $514.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Featured Articles

