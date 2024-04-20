Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

