Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $6.40.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
