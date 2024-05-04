Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Thryv stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. 589,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. Thryv has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.66 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thryv will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 501,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 570,190 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 239,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 189,848 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,256,000. LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Thryv by 21.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

