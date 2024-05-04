Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $263.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $263.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

TSCO traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after buying an additional 116,330 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after buying an additional 269,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

