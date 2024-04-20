TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on TFI International from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average of $133.45. TFI International has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in TFI International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,583,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

