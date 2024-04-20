Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $198.81 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla has a 12 month low of $146.22 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.51 and its 200-day moving average is $211.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.