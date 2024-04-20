RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

ROLL opened at $244.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.10. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

