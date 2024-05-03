Grin 24 Hour Volume Tops $175,827.00 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Grin has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $175,827.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,155.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.76 or 0.00734812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00134833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00207273 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00099226 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

