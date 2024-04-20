Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading 0.9% Higher

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $336.20 and last traded at $335.76. Approximately 694,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,313,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

