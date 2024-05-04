JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $195.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.85.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $10.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.77. The company had a trading volume of 810,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.47. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $133.13 and a twelve month high of $202.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.