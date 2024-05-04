HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ASLN

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ASLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 291,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,204. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.52.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.