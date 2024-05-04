HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
