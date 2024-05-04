Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Raised to $20.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.43. 1,369,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,065. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,654,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,968,000 after buying an additional 73,747 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,525,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,101 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after buying an additional 1,265,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 691,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

