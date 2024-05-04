Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) PT Lowered to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

CTOS traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 28.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

