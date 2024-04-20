First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $16.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 77,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 232,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

