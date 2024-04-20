First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Price Performance
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $16.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.