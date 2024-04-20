Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0383 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EVM opened at $9.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 48.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 130,530 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

