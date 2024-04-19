Xponance Inc. Has $12.80 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.1 %

C traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,051,762. The company has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

