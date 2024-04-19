William Penn Bancorporation to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

William Penn Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation Trading Up 0.2 %

WMPN opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.89 and a beta of -0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of William Penn Bancorporation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMPN

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.