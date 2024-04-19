Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 33,640 shares.The stock last traded at $129.90 and had previously closed at $128.68.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $760.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.30.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.