Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 33,640 shares.The stock last traded at $129.90 and had previously closed at $128.68.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $760.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.30.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

