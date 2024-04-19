Ultra Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $64.51 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,061.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.29 or 0.00741603 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00042486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00102543 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012755 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001263 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform.

