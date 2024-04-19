Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.29. 5,272,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 5,836,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 10.2 %

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of March 25, 2024, Digital World Acquisition Corp. was acquired by Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., in a reverse merger transaction. Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.