Threshold Price Tops $0.0343 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $343.49 million and $19.46 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001355 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,318.41 or 0.99859355 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010367 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00097170 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0324764 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $18,064,424.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

