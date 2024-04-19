Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.34. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $124.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

