The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.93.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $403.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $419.20. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.