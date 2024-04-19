Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 63,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $653,183. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,239,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,421. The company has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.42. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $84.29 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

