RXO (NYSE:RXO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

RXO has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE RXO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.87, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RXO will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 5,139 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $104,784.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,593,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,955,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,708,268 shares of company stock valued at $35,318,646 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in RXO by 2,235.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in RXO during the 1st quarter worth $2,283,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,646,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RXO by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in RXO by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,777,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,345,000 after acquiring an additional 138,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

