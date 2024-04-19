Roth Financial Partners LLC Buys 61,272 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 4.7% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $486,631,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,572,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,782,000 after acquiring an additional 685,190 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VGIT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.29. 1,285,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,605. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

