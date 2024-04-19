Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $20.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD opened at $17.08 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 738,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 738,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,212,150 shares of company stock valued at $33,495,819 over the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

