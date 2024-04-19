Renee St-Onge Buys 325 Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Stock

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) Senior Officer Renee St-Onge purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,994.23.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTY stock traded down C$0.44 on Friday, hitting C$46.17. 17,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,638. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$44.48 and a 52 week high of C$68.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.0429722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.29.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

