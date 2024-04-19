Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.75. 208,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 950,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on METC. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $691.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 24.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

