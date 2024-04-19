Oppenheimer Raises AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $154.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $153.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.50.

Get AGCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AGCO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.