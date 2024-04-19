Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Decreases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Masco were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 70.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $78.94.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

