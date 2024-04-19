Ninety One UK Ltd Has $40.58 Million Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378,456 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.76% of Alamos Gold worth $40,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

