MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $75.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ML. TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $72.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.60 million, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.71.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MoneyLion will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,006,268.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

