Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 157.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Xylem were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Xylem by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Xylem by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $127.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

