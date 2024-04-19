Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,405,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,314,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,333 shares of company stock worth $14,481,612. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.23. The company had a trading volume of 62,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,181. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.06. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.