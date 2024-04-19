iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:EFV)

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 14,908 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,920% compared to the typical volume of 738 call options.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV remained flat at $52.54 on Friday. 1,453,582 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

