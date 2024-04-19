iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,278,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 6,865,362 shares.The stock last traded at $87.32 and had previously closed at $86.66.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,161,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,565 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,550,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,164,000 after buying an additional 1,654,771 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,681,000 after buying an additional 1,085,683 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,791,000 after buying an additional 3,089,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,150,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.