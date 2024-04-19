Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Infosys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Trading Down 2.6 %

Infosys stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Infosys by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,239 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Infosys by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,786,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,617 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 621,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

