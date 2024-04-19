HTLF Bank Buys Shares of 367,953 Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 367,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,000. HTLF Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 138,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,772. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

