Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Trading Down 3.8%

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 926,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,674,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 188.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 6.2% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 24,215,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,964,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,253,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,322,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,950,000 after acquiring an additional 44,579 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 14.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,814,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,569,000.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.