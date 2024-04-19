Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Forte Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,039,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,136,695. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

