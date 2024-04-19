First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $716,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,857,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.12. The stock had a trading volume of 948,146 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.48 and its 200-day moving average is $162.96.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

