Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,256 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HAL

Halliburton Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $39.06. 1,616,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.