Federated Hermes Inc. Has $81.03 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.39% of Chart Industries worth $81,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 645.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $148.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.85. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $184.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 390.97, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.85.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

